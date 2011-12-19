* LightSquared could run out of cash early 2012 - document
By Matthew Goldstein
NEW YORK, Dec 19 The upstart wireless company
that is being bankrolled by Philip Falcone's $5 billion
Harbinger Capital Partners hedge fund could run out of money
during the second quarter of 2012, according to the company's
financial statement.
LightSquared, which registered a $427 million net loss
during the first nine months of this year, may not be able to
"continue as a going concern" unless it can raise additional
capital and financing, the statement reviewed by Reuters said.
"There is a need to raise substantial capital beyond the
beginning of the second quarter of 2012 in order to have
sufficient liquidity," the company's statement said.
It's been no secret in the telecom world that LightSquared
is in need of cash, but the financial statement paints a fairly
bleak outlook for the Reston, Virginia-based company. A failure
of LightSquared would be another jolt to investors in Falcone's
hedge fund, which has committed more than $3 billion in equity
and loan commitments to the company. Falcone gained fame after
making billions in 2007 by shorting subprime mortgages.
A spokesman for LightSquared said the company "has cash
through the next several quarters." A person familiar with
LightSquared said the company does not need any additional money
until the Federal Communication Commission rules on a company
plan for dealing with potential interference issues with global
positioning systems. It is not clear when the FCC will rule.
A Harbinger's spokesman was not immediately available for
comment.
In July, Falcone's hedge fund loaned about $184 million to
LightSquared in return for warrants that can be converted into
2.9 million shares of LightSquared stock, according to the
financial statement.
New York-based Harbinger already is LightSquared's largest
equity holder - owning all but a small sliver of the company.
Falcone's big bet on wireless has always been a risky one
given that the telecom space is one with a history of failure
and usually requires significant sums of cash to become
operational. But Falcone began raising money for LightSquared at
a time the capital markets remained less than hospitable to
risky ventures and the network has been plagued by concerns it
could interfere with GPS for planes and the military.
The financial statement notes that in the next year
LightSquared has "significant cash commitments" including making
a $500 million to $700 million payment to its network partner
Sprint Nextel and making $310 million in payments to some of the
wireless telecom's debt holders.
"If the company fails to obtain the necessary financing on a
timely basis, the execution of the company's business strategy
could be materially delayed, costs could materially increase or
the company may have to discontinue operations or seek a
purchaser for the business or assets," according to the Sept. 30
financial statement.
The financial statement reports LightSquared, which plans to
provide high-speed 4G wireless broadband services to all corners
of the United States, generated just $30 million in revenues
during the first nine months of the year.
GPS INTERFERENCE
The wireless company has $4.64 billion in assets, of which
the most valuable are its licenses to operate in various
broadcast spectrums. The company currently values those licenses
at $2.44 billion.
Lack of cash is not the only problem facing LightSquared.
Opposition to LightSquared's planned network roll-out continues
to grow on Capitol Hill, over concern that the company's
available broadcast spectrum will cause interference with global
positioning systems used by the Department of Defense and the
aviation industry.
LightSquared says it has a plan to deal with the potential
interference problems, but some of the company's critics are not
convinced. On Capitol Hill, Senator Chuck Grassley, an Iowa
Republican, is using the GPS issue to press the Federal
Communications Commission to release more information about its
dealings with the Falcone-backed telecom.
On Dec. 9, Falcone notified investors in his hedge fund that
U.S. securities regulators are considering charging him with a
number of securities law violations. The U.S Securities and
Exchange Commission informed Falcone that he could face a civil
enforcement action over an allegation his fund engaged in
manipulative trading involving an unnamed debt security.
Falcone, in a letter to his investors reviewed by Reuters,
said none of the matters the SEC is investigating involve
LightSquared.
(Reporting by Matthew Goldstein; editing by Claudia Parsons and
Jennifer Ablan)
