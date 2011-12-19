SAN FRANCISCO Dec 19 Tom Rutledge, a cable industry veteran who abruptly resigned from his post as Cablevision Systems Corp's CVC.N Chief Operationg Officer on Friday, will take the top job at Charter Communications Inc (CHTR.O).

Rutledge will join the country's fourth-largest cable operator immediately and become Chief Executive Officer and President on Feb. 13, the company announced on Monday.

He will replace Charter CEO Michael Lovett, who announced his plans to step down in October.

Charter shares were up roughly 3 percent at $54.52 in extended trading on Monday.

A former Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N executive, Rutledge, 58, was well regarded on Wall Street as a safe pair of hands to steer Cablevision druing his tenure. Rutledge is given credit by investors for helping the New York cable company successfully fend off stiff competition from Verizon Communications Inc's (VZ.N) FiOS TV and Internet service, which has penetrated heavily into its Long Island, New York stronghold.

Charter said Rutledge will also serve on the company's board of director, when he officially becomes CEO in February.

Charter, which is controlled by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen and private equity holders, has around 5 million subscribers spread across the United States.

(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; editing by Andre Grenon)

