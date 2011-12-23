* Digital goods are fastest-growing category -comScore
* Growth led by e-books, comScore says
* Growth rate may rise over Christmas week -comScore
* Amazon plans digital promotions next week
By Alistair Barr
Dec 23 Digital goods are the fastest-growing
category online this holiday, led by e-books, suggesting
Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) strategy of blanketing the world with
cheap e-readers and tablet computers may be producing some early
gains.
Sales of digital goods, which also include music and videos,
are up about 30 percent this holiday season, compared to the
same period last year, according to comScore data.
That is ahead of sales of consumer electronics and jewelry
and watches, which are up about 25 percent versus last year's
holiday season, and apparel and accessories, which are growing
in line with overall e-commerce at roughly 15 percent, comScore
data show.
The only other holiday season that digital goods grew the
fastest was in 2006, when sales jumped 83 percent from a smaller
base, according to comScore. At that time, Apple Inc's (AAPL.O)
iTunes music store drove a lot of the growth of the category.
"Music is a much more stable market at this point. The real
new growth is coming from e-books," said Andrew Lipsman of
comScore.
"The increased proliferation of devices, such as tablets and
e-readers, has led to more forms of digital content being
downloaded," he added. "People are downloading e-books in a way
they had not previously."
Amazon launched its $199 Kindle Fire tablet ahead of the
holidays and slashed prices on its range of Kindle e-readers.
Earlier this month, Amazon said customers were buying more
than one million Kindles a week and analysts at Goldman Sachs
estimate the company will sell 14 million units during the
fourth quarter.
Amazon priced these products aggressively and many analysts
estimate the company is making little or no profit on the
devices. Instead, Amazon is hoping to make money from higher
sales of digital goods, according to Aaron Kessler, an analyst
at Raymond James.
"Tablets and Kindles are selling a lot this season and that
should ultimately benefit Amazon's digital sales," he said.
A DIGITAL CHRISTMAS
Still, a lot of these devices were bought as gifts this
holiday, so the full impact on digital content sales will
probably not come until Christmas Day and the weeks that follow,
Kessler added.
Indeed, the 30 percent growth rate of digital goods so far
this holiday season will likely increase next week, comScore's
Lipsman said.
Christmas Day is the heaviest day of the year for digital
content sales and downloads. Last year, about $10 million was
spent on this category on Christmas Day. The second busiest days
were Dec 26 and Dec 27, according to comScore.
Spending on digital goods during the week between Christmas
and New Year's last year was three times more than the average
week in 2010, comScore data also show.
In the past, such spikes have been caused by people using
new Apple iPods, iPads and iTunes gift cards to buy and download
music, videos, apps and e-books, Lipsman said.
"We think it will be even bigger this year as more tablets
and e-readers make it onto the market," he said. "I wouldn't be
surprised if Amazon is a major beneficiary of this."
Historically, Christmas Day is the largest day for digital
sales on Amazon.com, followed by Dec 26. Last year, from
Christmas Eve through Dec 30, Amazon's digital content sales
were over three times higher than the weekly average for 2010.
"With the introduction of Kindle Fire this season, millions
more customers will be shopping for new digital content," said
Craig Pape, director of music at Amazon.com.
Amazon is planning to run discounts on digital goods,
including e-books, music, video, apps and games, on Christmas
Day and the days that follow.
(Reporting by Alistair Barr; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
