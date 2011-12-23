* Judge halts Dodgers process to sell future media rights

Dec 23 Fox Sports won a round in the battle over telecast rights to Los Angeles Dodgers games starting in 2014 when a federal judge on Friday granted the News Corp (NWSA.O) company's request to temporarily halt sale of the rights.

The media rights sale process, which is expected to be worth billions of dollars and is central to the bankrupt team's search for new ownership, had been approved by a bankruptcy court, but Friday's order by Delaware District Court judge Leonard Stark stayed that ruling until Jan. 12.

The Dodgers have been in bankruptcy since June and want to sell the rights to games beginning in 2014 as a way to boost the value of the team before it goes up for sale next month.

Stark said in his order he would issue an opinion on Tuesday explaining his decision. The Dodgers declined to comment on the order, saying they were awaiting the opinion.

However, a Dodgers' attorney had told the court on Thursday that a stay could upset the tight schedule for selling the media rights and the team.

"A stay of the marketing process at this time may kill it for all time," said James Johnston, the Dodgers' attorney.

On Jan. 12, Stark will hold a hearing to decide if he should overturn the bankruptcy court ruling.

He said in Friday's ruling that he is likely to conclude that Delaware bankruptcy judge Kevin Gross erred when he ruled that provisions of Fox's current telecast contract were not enforceable.

Those provisions are meant to increase Fox's chance of renewing its broadcast contract by preventing competitive bids until the end of 2012.

The Dodgers agreed last month to auction the team to help end a feud between team owner Frank McCourt and Major League Baseball's commissioner, Bud Selig. In return, baseball agreed to allow McCourt to sell the media rights.

The Dodgers and Fox had a rights deal for future games in hand in June, but Selig shot it down. Days later the Dodgers filed for bankruptcy, unable to make payroll.

The bankruptcy case is In re: Los Angeles Dodgers LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 11-12010.

The appeal is U.S. District Court, District of Delaware, No. 11-cv-1235

