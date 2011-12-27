* Samsung to pay $240 million, Sharp $115.5 million
Dec 27 Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS), Sharp
Corp (6753.T) and five other makers of liquid crystal displays
agreed to pay $539 million to settle claims they conspired to
fix prices and stifle competition for LCD panels in televisions,
notebook computers and monitors, according to a court filing.
The proposed settlement is the latest arising from lawsuits
alleging the creation of an illegal international cartel
designed to inflate prices in the LCD panel market between 1999
and 2006, affecting billions of dollars of U.S. commerce.
In December 2006, authorities in Japan, Korea, the European
Union and the United States revealed a probe into alleged
anti-competitive activity among LCD panel manufacturers. Many
companies and executives pleaded guilty to criminal antitrust
violations and paid more than $890 million in fines.
The settlement calls for Samsung to pay $240 million, Sharp
$115.5 million and Taiwan-based Chimei Innolux Corp (3481.TW)
$110 million, court papers filed on Friday with the U.S.
district court in San Francisco show.
Others to settle are Hitachi Displays Ltd., which will pay
about $40 million; HannStar Display Corp (6116.TW), $25.6
million; Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd (2475.TW), $5.3 million, and
Epson Imaging Devices Corp, $2.85 million, the papers show.
The accord resolves claims by so-called indirect purchasers
which bought televisions and computers with thin film transistor
LCDs. It also resolves cases brought by Arkansas, California,
Florida, Michigan, Missouri, New York, West Virginia and
Wisconsin.
Court approval is required. Other defendants have yet to
settle, including Taiwan-based AU Optronics Corp (2409.TW), one
of the largest LCD panel manufacturers; South Korea's LG Display
Co (034220.KS) and Toshiba Corp (6502.T).
The accord follows a settlement this month by eight
companies, including Samsung and Sharp, to pay $388 million to
settle litigation by direct purchasers of the LCD panels.
According to court papers, the settling companies agreed to
establish antitrust compliance programs concerning the pricing
and production of LCD panels, and to help prosecute other
defendants. The settling companies dispute the allegations, the
papers show.
The case is In re: TFT-LCD (Flat Panel) Antitrust
Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, No. 07-md-01827.
