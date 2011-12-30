* Celebrity lawyer accused Hurd of sexual harassment
Dec 29 Former Hewlett Packard (HPQ.N) CEO Mark
Hurd made increasingly aggressive romantic advances over several
years toward an independent contractor who later accused him of
sexual harassment, according to claims in a letter from her
lawyer obtained by Reuters.
The letter, ordered unsealed and allowed to be made public
for the first time since the scandal emerged last year, outlined
in intricate detail accusations by TV starlet and HP contractor
Jodie Fisher that Hurd had wined and dined her, then allegedly
sought sexual favors in return for employment.
Fisher retained celebrity lawyer Gloria Allred, who sent the
letter in June 2010 accusing Hurd of hiring her with amorous
designs. He tried repeatedly to "engage" her by asking Fisher to
his hotel room and kissing her on the lips, according to a copy
of the letter provided by a source close to the situation.
The letter is at the heart of a scandal that transfixed
Silicon Valley in 2010 and culminated in the firing of Hurd, who
was popular with investors on Wall Street and is now a president
at HP rival Oracle Corp ORCL.O. Hurd, Oracle and even Fisher
herself have said Allred's letter contained unspecified
inaccuracies.
Still, its release threatens to revive the scandal as Hurd
looks to put the dispute behind him and focus on his new job at
Oracle, where one of his key responsibilities is selling
high-end computer systems that compete with products from HP.
Hurd was ousted from HP on Aug. 6 after Fisher - who was
hired as a hostess for corporate events - accused him of sexual
harassment, a claim an internal probe later dismissed.
"It is appalling that you would use HP revenues for the
purpose of procuring female companionship and romance under the
guise of HP business," Allred's letter read.
"She continually had to put you off, make excuses, scurry
away or simply leave."
The letter is available at r.reuters.com/fav75s
UPHEAVAL
Hurd's legal team had fought to keep the letter under seal,
but a Delaware appeals court ruled this week it should be made
public, though some portions would be redacted. [ID:nL1E7NT4AB]
Sources had leaked details of the June letter to Reuters and
other media in 2010. These included a claim that Hurd revealed
details about HP's impending acquisition of Electronic Data
Systems Corp before the deal was announced in 2008. Hurd has
also denied that allegation.
Allred declined comment, as did a spokeswoman for HP.
The fresh revelations have re-focused the spotlight on
Hurd's controversial firing, which preceded a period of
instability at HP.
Outspoken Oracle CEO Larry Ellison blasted HP's board for
being "cowardly" and promptly hired Hurd, who is married with
children. Former SAP (SAPG.DE) CEO Leo Apotheker replaced Hurd
at the helm of the world's top computer maker, but lasted barely
a year before Meg Whitman took up the baton.
The computer services giant missed Wall Street targets for
several quarters, killed its much-touted TouchPad tablet, and
first considered then backtracked on a plan to hive off its
personal computer division, the world's largest.
ALLRED'S CLAIMS
The eight-page missive penned by Allred, well known for
representing women accusing celebrities such as Tiger Woods and
politicians of sexual misconduct, blasts Hurd for reducing
Fisher to a "nervous wreck" as he continually sought sex with
the former actress during meetings from Madrid to Los Angeles.
It detailed claims that the advances began after Hurd was
"taken with" Fisher after spotting her on the short-lived TV
series, Age of Love. At their first two meetings at hotels after
Fisher was contracted, Hurd shared personal details about his
life and sought the same from her.
According to the letter, matters escalated when Hurd invited
Fisher up to his hotel room at the Atlanta Ritz and asked her to
stay the night, kindling a one-sided pursuit that would last
till 2009 and span cities around the world.
"This was the beginning of an uncomfortable dance that went
on for almost two years," Allred wrote. "You would relentlessly
attempt to cajole her into having sex with you."
Over the next year or so, Allred's letter described in
detail various instances when Fisher allegedly fended off his
advances, though she claimed she had dinner with Hurd several
times out of fear for her job.
At one point, the HP CEO stopped at an ATM during a walk and
showed Fisher that his checking account balance was over $1
million, which Allred claimed was an attempt to impress her.
Fisher stopped getting contracts for corporate event
appearances shortly after a final meeting with Hurd in Idaho,
during which Allred said the then-CEO had grabbed and kissed
her, but was again spurned.
"She knew that if she did not have sex with you soon, her
job was over, which is exactly what occurred," the letter said.
The tech blog AllThingsDigital first reported details of the
June 24, 2010, letter.
