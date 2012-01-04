(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Antony Currie

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The amassed ranks on Wall Street awaiting their bonuses will have precious little to do this round but sit and listen. A few at Jefferies JEF.N seem to have threatened their way to bigger payouts. But sluggish revenue and new regulations mean nearly all investment banks need to cut costs, not add to them. That leaves most bankers and traders without much negotiating leverage. In fact, they really don't have a leg to stand on.

They do have one thing in their favor: with revenue lackluster, banks will be loath to risk losing people working in units providing a steady and solid source of income. That's partly why the prime brokerage team at Jefferies was successful: servicing hedge funds can be a lucrative business and several firms are still bulking up in the area. The midsize bank was also correcting a recent change in the unit's structure and compensation after euro jitters last year made some clients take flight -- though some later returned.

But not many businesses are firing on enough cylinders to warrant special treatment. Commodities and government bond trading, perhaps, and the more accomplished underwriting teams and M&A groups in hot sectors. But virtually no bank is in major hiring mode, meaning most are only willing to cherry-pick a small number of individuals or groups.

Some banks, such as UBS UBSN.VX(UBS.N) and Société Générale SOCG.PA, are already cutting back the services they offer. RBS (RBS.L) may close whatever parts of its securities business it cannot sell. At fixed-income trading desks across Wall Street, revenue is weak, returns are down from a peak around two years ago and there are new rules looming on market-making and capital. That means there's more pressure to increase simpler, less risky flow business, as well as to introduce more technology-driven trading tools that are likely to render some staff obsolete.

The biggest rainmakers will still, within reason, be able to get something close to what they think they deserve. But for the rest, the message this bonus season is obvious: take what's on offer, or be prepared to spend more time with the family.

CONTEXT NEWS

-- Several employees, including some executives, in the prime brokerage unit at Jefferies decided to stay at the firm after discussions with management, according to a Jan. 4 report in the Wall Street Journal. They had threatened to leave over a recent restructuring and the level of their bonuses and other compensation matters. Jefferies financial year ended in November.

-- Reuters: Jefferies staff threaten to leave on pay, restructuring - WSJ [ID:nL3E8C427C]

(Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Martin Langfield)

