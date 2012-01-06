NEW YORK Jan 6 A bankruptcy judge has denied Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc's LEHMQ.PK request to block billionaire Sam Zell from acquiring part of apartment company Archstone.

Lehman, which owns 47 percent of Archstone, had sued Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) and Barclays Plc (BARC.L), which own the other 53 percent, for trying to sell half of their stake, or 26.5 percent of Archstone, to Zell's Equity Residential (EQR.N).

Lehman argued it would suffer irreparable harm if forced to partner with Equity Residential, a key rival.

Judge James Peck denied Lehman's request for an injunction in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan on Friday.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Nick Brown; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick) Keywords: LEHMAN/ARCHSTONE

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.