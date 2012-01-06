Jan 6 eBay Inc's (EBAY.O) PayPal unit, which allows consumers to pay for goods online, is running a trial of in-store payments with Home Depot, one of the largest retailers in the U.S., a spokesman said on Friday.

A pilot program for PayPal's new point-of-sale, or POS, technologies is being run in five Home Depot stores and involves a "small number" of PayPal employees, the PayPal spokesman Anuj Nayar added.

(Reporting by Alistair Barr; editing by Carol Bishopric)

((Reuters Messaging: alistair.barr.reuters.com@reuters.net; email: alistair.barr@thomsonreuters.com; +1 415 677 2544)) Keywords: EBAY/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.