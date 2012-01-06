Jan 6 Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) is searching for new members for its board of directors, following Wednesday's hiring of a new chief executive, according to a media report.

The struggling Internet company has retained executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles International Inc to help it find new directors, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing anonymous sources.

On Wednesday, Yahoo hired PayPal's Scott Thompson as its new CEO, four months after firing Carol Bartz from the top job.

(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Bernard Orr)

