NEW YORK, Jan 10

By Karen Freifeld

NEW YORK, Jan 10 BNP Paribas SA (BNPP.PA) withdrew from lawsuits challenging MBIA Inc's (MBI.N) restructuring, becoming the latest bank to give up legal claims against the bond insurer.

The French bank agreed to settle with Armonk, New York-based MBIA, according to a spokesman for the New York state Department of Financial Services.

Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), Natixis SA (CNAT.PA) Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and UBS AG (UBS.N) are still challenging the February 2009 restructuring. The restructuring split MBIA's municipal bond business from its structured finance operations, which suffered big losses from insuring mortgage debt.

A group of banks filed parallel lawsuits in 2009 against MBIA, once the world's largest bond insurer, claiming the restructuring was intended to defraud policyholders. The banks claim the split left MBIA undercapitalized and possibly unable to pay their claims.

The banks also sued New York's then superintendent of insurance, Eric Dinallo, who had approved MBIA's 2009 split. Other banks who had been party to the lawsuits and settled include Morgan Stanley (MS.N), Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N).

Cesaltine Gregorio, a spokeswoman for BNP Paribas, declined comment on Tuesday, as did MBIA spokesman Kevin Brown.

The cases are ABN Amro Bank NV, et al, v Eric Dinallo 601846/2009 and ABN Amro Bank NV et al v. MBIA Inc., 601475/2009, both in New York state Supreme Court.

