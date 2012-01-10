* Patents relate to digital camera images

* Kodak says iPad, iPod touch, iPhone infringe patents

* HTC also sued by Kodak

* Apple not immediately available for comment

Jan 10 The struggling Eastman Kodak Co EK.N on Tuesday sued Apple Inc (AAPL.O), whose market value is more than 2,400 times greater, accusing it of infringing four patents related to digital camera images.

Kodak also said it has filed a related complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission against Taiwan's HTC Corp (2498.TW).

In its lawsuit against Apple, Kodak said it obtained its patents after concluding it would be desirable for people to easily share pictures from their digital cameras without first transferring them to personal computers.

It said Apple is infringing the patents by selling and importing mobile camera phones, tablets and other devices such as the iPad 2, the iPod touch and various iPhones.

Kodak wants to stop Apple from selling the infringing products, and also seeks compensatory and triple damages.

Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit. Kodak filed the lawsuit in the federal court in its hometown of Rochester, New York.

Kodak on Tuesday also revamped its business structure as it tries to staunch losses and raise new financing, including by selling a large patent portfolio. [ID:nL1E8CA168]

The Wall Street Journal has said Kodak may also file for bankruptcy.

Shares of Kodak closed Tuesday up 20 cents, or 50 percent, at 60 cents. That gave it a market value of about $162 million, Reuters data shows.

Apple shares closed Tuesday up $1.51 at $423.24, giving it a market value of roughly $393 billion. Those shares touched a record high on Monday.

The case is Eastman Kodak Co v. Apple Inc, U.S. District Court, Western District of New York, No. 12-06020.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)

