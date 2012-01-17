NEW YORK Jan 17 Clearwire Corp CLWR.O will announce its plans for upgrading its network with a high-speed wireless technology during its fourth-quarter earnings conference call, an executive for the company said.

The upstart wireless service provider, which is majority owned by Sprint Nextel (S.N), had previously said it would not start the upgrade unless it had secured roughly $900 million in funding that it needs to fund operations and the upgrade.

Sprint Nextel said in December that it would provide Clearwire with up to $1.6 billion in revenue and funding in the next four years, easing concerns about a liquidity crisis at Clearwire, which said it was continuing to look for other types of funding before announcing LTE plans. [ID:nN1E7B00BC]

"We will have more to say at our next earnings call." Clearwire Chief Technology Officer John Saw told Reuters in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

He said that Clearwire is already testing a data device from Huawei Technology Co Ltd [HWT.UL] in its labs and that this device and others could be available as soon as mid-year.

"That's one of the first devices we're working through the paces in the labs right now," Saw told Reuters in an interview.

Clearwire has said it would take a year to upgrade its existing network footprint with LTE, a high-speed wireless technology that Sprint and its bigger rivals are also adopting.

Because Clearwire is planning to use a different flavor of the LTE technology to its U.S. rivals, it is teaming with China's biggest mobile provider China Mobile (0941.HK) in its efforts to convince device makers to support the LTE version they are both adopting.

Clearwire has not announced when it will announce its fourth quarter earnings yet, but a spokesman said that he expects the company to announce its quarterly earnings in coming weeks.

(Reporting by Sinead Carew; editing by Tim Dobbyn)

((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com + 1 646 2236186)) Keywords: CLEARWIRE/LTE

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.