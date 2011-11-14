Nov 15

ALL TIMES IN EST/GMT

0830/1330: The Labor Dept. issues Producer Price Index for October.

0830/1330: The Commerce Dept. issues Retail Sales for October.

1000/1500: The Commerce Dept. issues Business Inventories for September.

1000/1500: Federal Housing Finance Agency Acting Director Edward DeMarco testifies to the Senate Banking Committee.

1130/1630: The Treasury Dept. holds weekly sale of 4-week bills.

1430/1930: The Senate Commerce Committee holds nomination hearings for Jon Leibowitz to remain head of the Federal Trade Commission and for Maureen Ohlhausen to become a commissioner.

1630/2130 The American Petroleum Institute issues weekly national petroleum report.

DIARY - Federal Reserve Events [FED/DIARY]

U.S. Indicators [ECI/US]