Nov 17

ALL TIMES IN EST/GMT

----------------------------------------------------------

0830/1330: The Commerce Dept. issues Housing Starts for October.

0830/1330: The Labor Dept. issues weekly Jobless Claims.

0830/1330: The USDA releases weekly Export Sales.

0830/1330: The National Weather Service issues 30- and 60-day weather outlooks.

1000/1500: The U.S. Senate Finance Committee holds a hearing on the nominations of Mary Miller to be undersecretary for domestic finance and Alastair Fitzpayne to be deputy undersecretary of legislative affairs at the Treasury Department.

1000/1500: Senate Banking Committee holds confirmation hearing on nomination of former Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Hoenig to be Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. vice chairman.

1000/1500: Freddie Mac issues weekly U.S. mortgage rates.

1030/1530: EIA issues weekly U.S. underground natural gas stocks.

1100/1600: The Treasury Dept. weekly announcement of 3- and 6-month bill sale offerings, and announces offering of 2-, 5- and 7-year notes.

1300/1800: Treasury Dept. sells 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities

1500/2000: The USDA issues Sugar: World Markets and Trade.

1600/2100: The USDA issues weekly world cotton price.

----------------------------------------------------------

DIARY - Federal Reserve Events [FED/DIARY]

U.S. Indicators [ECI/US]