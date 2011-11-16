RPT-UPDATE 3-Australian TV station Ten in administration after Murdoch-led backers quit
* Ten appoints administrators after Murdoch pulls debt guarantee
Nov 17
ALL TIMES IN EST/GMT
----------------------------------------------------------
0830/1330: The Commerce Dept. issues Housing Starts for October.
0830/1330: The Labor Dept. issues weekly Jobless Claims.
0830/1330: The USDA releases weekly Export Sales.
0830/1330: The National Weather Service issues 30- and 60-day weather outlooks.
1000/1500: The U.S. Senate Finance Committee holds a hearing on the nominations of Mary Miller to be undersecretary for domestic finance and Alastair Fitzpayne to be deputy undersecretary of legislative affairs at the Treasury Department.
1000/1500: Senate Banking Committee holds confirmation hearing on nomination of former Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Hoenig to be Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. vice chairman.
1000/1500: Freddie Mac issues weekly U.S. mortgage rates.
1030/1530: EIA issues weekly U.S. underground natural gas stocks.
1100/1600: The Treasury Dept. weekly announcement of 3- and 6-month bill sale offerings, and announces offering of 2-, 5- and 7-year notes.
1300/1800: Treasury Dept. sells 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities
1500/2000: The USDA issues Sugar: World Markets and Trade.
1600/2100: The USDA issues weekly world cotton price.
----------------------------------------------------------
DIARY - Federal Reserve Events [FED/DIARY]
U.S. Indicators [ECI/US]
