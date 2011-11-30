Dec 1 ALL TIMES IN EST/GMT ---------------------------------------------------------- 0800/1300: Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner speaks before an Office of Financial Research Financial Stability Oversight Council conference. 0830/1330: The Labor Dept. issues weekly Jobless Claims. 0830/1330: The USDA releases weekly Export Sales. 1000/1500: The Commerce Dept. issues Construction Spending for October. 1000/1500: Freddie Mac issues weekly U.S. mortgage rates. 1000/1500: Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Mary Schapiro and Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Gary Gensler testify at Senate Agriculture Committee hearing on financial regulatory reform. 1000/1500: Treasury Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence David Cohen testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on "U.S. Strategic Objectives Toward Iran." 1030/1530: EIA issues weekly U.S. underground natural gas stocks. 1100/1600: The Treasury Dept. weekly announcement of 3- and 6-month bill sale offerings. 1600/2100: The USDA issues weekly world cotton price. ---------------------------------------------------------- DIARY - Federal Reserve Events U.S. Indicators