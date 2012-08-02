BRIEF-CIFI holdings group says Xu Qi entered into sale and purchase agreement with Swift prosper and wang on properties
* Xu Qi entered into sale and purchase agreement with co, Swift Prosper and Wang On Properties
NAIROBI Aug 2 The weighted average yield on Kenya's benchmark 91-day Treasury bill fell to 12.864 percent from 13.226 percent last week, the central bank said on Thursday.
It received bids worth 12.9 billion shillings ($153 million) for the 4 billion shillings worth of debt offered, a 322 percent subscription rate, and accepted bids worth 5.4 billion shillings, it said in a statement.
($1 = 84.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by James Macharia)
* Blackrock Capital Investment Corporation announces pricing of $125 million of 5.00 pct convertible notes due 2022