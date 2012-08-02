NAIROBI Aug 2 The weighted average yield on Kenya's benchmark 91-day Treasury bill fell to 12.864 percent from 13.226 percent last week, the central bank said on Thursday.

It received bids worth 12.9 billion shillings ($153 million) for the 4 billion shillings worth of debt offered, a 322 percent subscription rate, and accepted bids worth 5.4 billion shillings, it said in a statement.

($1 = 84.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by James Macharia)