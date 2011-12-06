(For other news from Reuters Investment Summit, click here)
NEW YORK, Dec. 6 A top Bank of Italy official
said on Tuesday that the European Central Bank will do what is
needed to help Europe fight a deepening economic slowdown and
the crisis in European sovereign debt markets.
Bank of Italy Director General Fabrizio Saccomanni also
said in an interview at the 2012 Reuters Investment Summit,
that the outlook for the Italian economy will depend on how
markets react to a recently approved package of fiscal
tightening measures.
Saccomanni, visiting New York for meetings with investors,
declined to comment on specific monetary measures that the ECB
could take when its policymakers meet on Thursday but said "we
are confident that the ECB will do what is required in the
present situation, also looking at the outlook for the European
economy which has deteriorated since the last meeting (of the
board)".
Italy's government said on Sunday that Italy's GDP is
likely to contract between 0.4 and 0.5 percent in 2012.
Saccomanni, who is the Bank of Italy's second-highest
official, explained that Italian growth next year will depend
on several factors, including how the financial markets will
react to the package of measures approved by government - led
by new Prime Minister Mario Monti -- on Sunday.
"Whether (the recession) will materialize will depend on a
number of things including the reaction of the markets to the
measures taken." This can alter the outlook on next year and
2013, he said in the interview.
Saccomanni said credit growth in Italy has decelerated in
recent months but he ruled out a lending crunch for Italian
companies. "I do not think that a credit crunch is a problem in
Italy. ... There are some indications that some companies
expect a deterioration of credit conditions, but a credit
crunch is a much more severe condition."
Asked about the announcement on Monday by Standard & Poor's
that it could cut the ratings of 15 euro zone countries, he
said the ratings agency "is probably overstepping its role." He
said that S&P is looking more at the political and
psychological climate than at economic fundamentals.
Saccomanni also said Italian banks have no major capital
requirements and that, according to the latest stress tests
carried out on European lenders, a further 15 billion euros was
needed, half of which was linked to Unicredit (CRDI.MI) which
has already approved a 7.5 billion-euro capital increase.
(Reporting by Tiziana Barghini, editing by William Schomberg)
