NEW YORK, Dec. 6 A top Bank of Italy official said on Tuesday that the European Central Bank will do what is needed to help Europe fight a deepening economic slowdown and the crisis in European sovereign debt markets.

Bank of Italy Director General Fabrizio Saccomanni also said in an interview at the 2012 Reuters Investment Summit, that the outlook for the Italian economy will depend on how markets react to a recently approved package of fiscal tightening measures.

Saccomanni, visiting New York for meetings with investors, declined to comment on specific monetary measures that the ECB could take when its policymakers meet on Thursday but said "we are confident that the ECB will do what is required in the present situation, also looking at the outlook for the European economy which has deteriorated since the last meeting (of the board)".

Italy's government said on Sunday that Italy's GDP is likely to contract between 0.4 and 0.5 percent in 2012.

Saccomanni, who is the Bank of Italy's second-highest official, explained that Italian growth next year will depend on several factors, including how the financial markets will react to the package of measures approved by government - led by new Prime Minister Mario Monti -- on Sunday.

"Whether (the recession) will materialize will depend on a number of things including the reaction of the markets to the measures taken." This can alter the outlook on next year and 2013, he said in the interview.

Saccomanni said credit growth in Italy has decelerated in recent months but he ruled out a lending crunch for Italian companies. "I do not think that a credit crunch is a problem in Italy. ... There are some indications that some companies expect a deterioration of credit conditions, but a credit crunch is a much more severe condition."

Asked about the announcement on Monday by Standard & Poor's that it could cut the ratings of 15 euro zone countries, he said the ratings agency "is probably overstepping its role." He said that S&P is looking more at the political and psychological climate than at economic fundamentals.

Saccomanni also said Italian banks have no major capital requirements and that, according to the latest stress tests carried out on European lenders, a further 15 billion euros was needed, half of which was linked to Unicredit (CRDI.MI) which has already approved a 7.5 billion-euro capital increase.

