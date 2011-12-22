NEW YORK Dec 22 Banks borrowed significantly fewer funds from the U.S. Federal Reserve in the latest week, after leaping to their highest levels in more than a year the prior week, according to Fed data released on Thursday.

The Fed lent one or more banks $13 billion on average per day at the discount window for emergency cash in the week ended Dec. 21, down from $393 billion the prior week, which was the highest since June 2010, Fed data show.

The number had leaped from an average $13 billion per day in the week ended Dec. 7.

Overall, the Fed's balance sheet expanded in the latest week with higher holdings of Treasuries.

The Fed's balance sheet -- a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.899 trillion on Dec. 21, up from $2.885 trillion in the week ending Dec. 14. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For balance sheet graphic: link.reuters.com/buf92k ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries increased to $1.684 trillion, up from $1.673 trillion the prior week.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) fell to $851.73 billion from $858.08 billion the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system dropped to $104.70 billion from $105.91 billion the week prior.

(Reporting By Karen Brettell; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)

