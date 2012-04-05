April 5 U.S. comparable chain store sales rose 4.1 percent in March from a year earlier, the International Council of Shopping Centers said on Thursday. Total comparable sales do not include Wal-Mart Stores Inc's figures. Following is a breakdown of the survey's components: YEAR/YEAR PCT CHANGE MARCH FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT Total comparable 4.1 4.1 2.7 3.5 2.8 3.7 Total less drug store 6.8 6.7 5.1 4.0 3.2 4.1 -------------------------------------------------------------- Apparel 8.4 6.6 2.7 2.9 0.8 0.0 Department 5.9 3.8 2.2 3.4 0.2 1.8 Luxury 8.1 9.3 6.2 8.0 6.5 4.5 Discount 8.0 7.5 4.9 3.1 2.3 3.2 Drug -4.4 -2.3* -3.0 1.3 1.8 2.7 Wholesale clubs 6.0 8.0 8.0 7.0 9.0 9.0 -------------------------------------------------------------- Total store sales 6.1 6.6 7.0 4.6 3.8 5.0 Number of retailers 22 22 23 25 24 25 *Updated figure from ICSC