NEW YORK, June 13 Applications for U.S. home mortgages r ose l ast week to their highest level since 2009, an industry group said on Wednesday.

The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes both refinancing and home purchase demand, ro se 18 pe rcent in the week end ed June 8.

The MBA's seasonally adjusted index of refinancing applications r ose 19.2 percent, while the gauge of loan requests for home purchases, a leading indicator of home sales, ro se around 12.8 percent.

"Refinance volume increased as borrowers were able to lock in at mortgage rates below 4 percent, and purchase application volume was its highest level in over six months," said Michael Fratantoni, MBA's vice president of research and economics, in a statement.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For a graphic on U.S. mortgage data see: link.reuters.com/guv37s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

The refinance share of total mortgage activity inched up to 79 percent of applications from 7 8 p ercent the week before.

Fixed 30-year mortgage rates averaged 3.88 percent in the week, u p a single b asis point from 3 .87 percent t he week before.

The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential mortgage applications, according to MBA.

(Reporting by Anna Louie Sussman; Editing by Diane Craft)

((anna.sussman@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 646-223-6026)) Keywords: USA ECONOMY/MORTGAGES

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.