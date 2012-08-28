By Ann Saphir

Aug 28 Policymakers at the U.S. Federal Reserve continue to weigh options on monetary policy, and have not agreed at this point to unleash a new round of stimulus, a top Fed official opposed to more monetary easing said on Tuesday.

"In terms of further easing, nothing has been decided," Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher told Reuters in a phone interview. "Nothing is predestined."

Markets are looking to Chairman Ben Bernanke's scheduled speech at the Kansas City Fed's annual policymaker meeting on Friday for clues on the U.S. central bank's next move. Many policymakers felt new action will be warranted "fairly soon," according to minutes from the Fed's policy-setting committee on July 31 and Aug. 1, and many economists are expecting a new round of bond buying to push down borrowing costs by September.

Fisher, who does not have a vote this year on the Fed's policy-setting panel, said markets are addicted to monetary easing, and the Fed should not oblige them.

Likening the effects of monetary easing to the prescription drug Ritalin, used to calm children who otherwise have trouble focusing, he warned that doing too much will do more harm than good.

"We would like to have orderly financial markets in order to lead us out" of economic malaise, he said. "What we need to think about are the negative side effects" of doing still more easing, and such effects are already evident, he said.

By continuing to push down on interest rates, Fisher said, the Fed "lulls the government to sleep," when what is really needed is for lawmakers to make budget and other fiscal decisions that provide businesses the certainty they need to make critical hiring decisions.

"They want an easy fix," he said, of markets' desire for further easing.

Fisher on Monday released a paper he commissioned, by former Bank of International Settlements chief economist William White, that argued against ultra-easy monetary policy.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Ann.Saphir@thomsonreuters.com)(312-408-8592)(www.twitter.com/ nnsaphir)(Reuters Messaging: ann.saphir.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: USA FED/FISHER

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.