Jan 8 Jan 8 The International
Council of Shopping Centers and Goldman Sachs on Tuesday
released the following seasonally adjusted weekly data on U.S.
chain store retail sales.
WEEK ENDING INDEX 1977=100 YEAR/YEAR CHANGE WEEKLY CHANGE
(percent) (percent)
Jan 5 534.2 4.0 -4.2
Dec 29 557.6 2.7 0.6
Dec 22 554.0 3.2 0.7
Dec 15 550.2 3.5 4.3
ICSC Research said it expects January same-store sales to
rise by about 3 percent excluding drug store sales.
The ICSC weekly U.S. retail chain store sales index is a
joint publication between ICSC and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. It
measures nominal same-store sales, excluding restaurant and
vehicle demand, and represents about 75 retail chain stores.