April 26 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: unclear when time will be right to tighten policy

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: expect to get to full economic speed this year

* Poloz: aiming to draw workers back into Canadian workforce

* Poloz: neutral interest rate unknown but lower than earlier thought

* Poloz: monetary policy globally begins to lose potency as rates get lower

* Poloz: negative rates are having effects globally but not large

* Poloz: monetary policy doesn't have much impact in face of excess capacity

* Poloz: U.S. recovery "clearly" on sustainable pace Further coverage: [nL2N17T0CZ ] (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer)