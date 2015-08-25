BRIEF-Phoenitron expects net loss attributable of approximately HK$2.4 million
* For three months ended 31 March 2017 group is expected to record a net loss attributable to owners of company of approximately HKD2.4 million
Aug 25 Mobimedia Solution SA (previously Art & Business Magazine SA) :
* Andre Rosberg has his stake in company lowered to 5.35 percent from 32.08 percent following Mobimedia Solution's capital increase
* Number of shares held by Andre Rosberg has not changed and amounts to 3,849,801
* Carraway AB acquires 25.5 million of company's shares which represent 35.42 percent stake
* Athleticum Backa AB acquires 4.3 million of company's shares representing 5.9 percent stake
* Carl Jasper Olof Bergqist has his stake in company lowered to 5.35 percent from 32.08 percent following Mobimedia Solution's capital increase
* Number of shares held by Carl Jasper Olof Bergqist has not changed and amounts to 3,849,801
* Rezia Limited has its stake in company lowered to less than 5.0 percent from 29.61 percent following Mobimedia Solution's capital increase
* Number of shares held by Rezia Limited has not changed and amounts to 3,553,771
* Global Direct Partners AB buys 18.0 million of company's shares representing 25.05 percent stake
* Movio Media AB buys 5.5 million of company's shares representing 7.64 percent stake
