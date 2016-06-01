BRIEF-Mitsui & Co establishes $100 mln fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei
* Mitsui & co establishes $100 million fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2qOJEA9) Further company coverage:
June 1 CLX Communications publ AB :
* Announces terms for rights issue
* Board of directors had resolved to launch a fully committed and guaranteed rights issue in order to finance part of acquisition of all shares in Mblox Inc.
* Shareholders in CLX have preferential rights to subscribe for one new share for every two existing shares
* Total proceeds of about 624 million Swedish crowns ($74.86 million) before issuance costs, provided that rights issue is fully subscribed
* Subscription price is 38.5 crowns per new share
* Rights issue is fully guaranteed Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3358 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 A glitch in a software update caused cash registers at some U.S. and Canadian Starbucks Corp stores to go offline for several hours on Tuesday, forcing them to give away free coffee or only take cash.