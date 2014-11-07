OTTAWA Nov 7 The general direction of Canada's
employment numbers is "very positive", the country's Finance
Minister, Joe Oliver ,said on Friday, speaking shortly after
data showed the economy added 43,100 jobs last month.
"We don't rely on one single month, but when we have two
months - the last month in October showing a 43,000 job increase
and the month before a 74,000 job increase - then of course you
start to see a trend which is very positive," Oliver told
reporters.
Canada's economy has vacillated between job gains and job
losses this year. The last time Canada posted two consecutive
months of significant job growth was in November and December
2012.
