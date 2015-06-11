BRIEF-Spain's Popular denies it is embarking on rapid sale
* Says, following media report, that it "categorically denies" that the bank has embarked on an urgent sale plan
June 11 BoC's Poloz: volatility in global bond yields appears to be getting into a more normal
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: assessment of financial system risks doesn't cause bank to think either way about raising or cutting rates
* Bank of Canada's Wilkins: if hot housing market were generalized, "which we're not seeing," it would be different than if it is localized to Vancouver/Toronto
* BoC's Poloz: latest Canadian trade data was disappointing
* BoC's Poloz: sees economic effects of bad weather extending into second quarter
* BoC's Poloz points out that while bond yields have risen, oil prices have also risen to higher than assumptions, while C$ has risen
* BoC's Wilkins: higher bond yields so far not of major concern
* BoC's Poloz: for now, income and employment effects of oil price shock appear to be reasonably localized
* BoC's Poloz: our premise is mainly that oil price shock effect is up front and pretty rapid
* BoC's Poloz: the handoff from q1 to q2 was negative but not a big miss
* BoC's Poloz cites good data from U.S. and from Canadian labor market
* BoC's Poloz news conference ends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Randall Palmer and David Ljunggren; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
NEW YORK, May 11 The board overhaul announced by Whole Foods Markets Inc on Wednesday has failed to satisfy Jana Partners, according to a person familiar with the matter, signaling that the month-long battle between the organic grocer and activist hedge fund is no nearer to a conclusion.