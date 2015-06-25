June 25 The following are some remarks from Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri during an audience question and answer session following a speech in Windsor.

* Bank of Canada's Schembri: commodity prices and the U.S. dollar help determine value of C$

* Schembri: commodity prices are relatively stable, U.S. recovery should provide support for oil prices

* Schembri: expects Greek authorities will recognize the Greek people want to stay in the euro zone, and will act accordingly

* Schembri: flexible exchange rate has enabled Canadian economy to adjust to the oil price shock

* Schembri: over time expect as Canadian economy strengthens, interest rates start moving up and that will cause soft landing in housing market

Further coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)