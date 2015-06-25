June 25 The following are some remarks from Bank
of Canada Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri during an audience
question and answer session following a speech in Windsor.
* Bank of Canada's Schembri: commodity prices and the U.S.
dollar help determine value of C$
* Schembri: commodity prices are relatively stable, U.S.
recovery should provide support for oil prices
* Schembri: expects Greek authorities will recognize the
Greek people want to stay in the euro zone, and will act
accordingly
* Schembri: flexible exchange rate has enabled Canadian
economy to adjust to the oil price shock
* Schembri: over time expect as Canadian economy
strengthens, interest rates start moving up and that will cause
soft landing in housing market
(Reporting By Leah Schnurr)