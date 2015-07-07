July 7 (Reuters) -
* Canada's Oliver, asked about whether Canada is in a
recession: We are in a fragile economic environment, we're
getting repeated evidence of that
* Canada's Oliver: this is a critical time for the Canadian
economy to stay the course, remain fiscally responsible
* Canada's Oliver: U.S. Had disappointing Q1, there are
indications that the U.S. economy is on the move, which is a
significant backdrop for Canada's economic potential
* Canada's Oliver: U.S. growth would mean sign for Canadian
companies to invest
* Canada's Oliver: we're comfortable European authorities
will deal with instability in Europe in positive way
* Canada's Oliver: confident that we will see the surplus
forecast for this year in federal budget
* Canada's Oliver: important to remember some of the
measures announced by PM Harper and in budget will inject C$10
billion this year
* Canada's Oliver: there have been a number of economists
that have readjusted economic forecasts down, we will take a
look at numbers as they appear
* Canada's Oliver: virtually all economists I've talked to
see positive growth for year overall; this is not the time for
raising taxes or high spending
(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver; Writing by Randall
Palmer and Leah Schnurr in Ottawa)