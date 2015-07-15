July 15 BoC's Poloz: U.S. and Canadian economies less likely to be synchronized than in past, because Canada is dealing with terms of-trade shock

* Bank of Canada's Poloz says potential U.S. interest rate liftoff would be welcome as would show more positive U.S. outlook

* BoC's Poloz: various factors have moved bank of Canada out of "neutral" zone in its risk management framework

* BoC's Poloz: Canada could just as easily reach full capacity and inflation target sooner rather than later than projected

* BoC's Poloz: expects any rise in global bond yields to be at least partly imported into canada, with possible implications for C$

* BoC's Poloz: positives in the canadian economy "have been slow to emerge, but we can see them working"

* BoC's Poloz: expects positive trends to begin to outweigh negatives from the resource sector during the next few months

