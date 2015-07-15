July 15 BoC's Poloz: was quite surprised that
after weather improved non-energy exports failed to improve
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: admits that household imbalances
will edge higher but best contribution can make is to address
the shock
* BoC's Poloz: given what Bank of Canada knew at the time,
it did not make the wrong decisions in holding rates
*
* Energy exports will sort themselves out with more data,
but BoC will be studying carefully
* BoC's Poloz: still has fair bit of room to maneuver,
others tools in toolkit
* BoC's Poloz: does not believe will have to use other tools
in toolkit
* BoC's Poloz: reasonable to expect divergence in policies
with U.S.
* BoC's Poloz: if we are disappointed one way or another, we
have room to move, and other tools in toolkit
* BoC's Poloz: C$ is below BoC's assumption, partly because
of today's rate cut; will have an effect on economy
* BoC's Poloz: federal child benefit checks arriving in next
week will have significant effect on consumption
* BoC's Poloz: asked about Canadian banks not passing on
full rate cut to customers, he said that's the way the market
works
* BoC's Poloz: if BoC's action means credit channels are
wide open, "we've done our job"
* BoC's Poloz: forward guidance would normally be the next
kind of tool BoC could use
* BoC's Poloz: would normally use forward guidance only in
unusual times or at the zero lower bound
* BoC's Poloz: quantitative easing is among the BoC's tools
* BoC's Poloz: BoC's tools can cushion aggregate blow to
economy from oil price shock
* BoC's Poloz: wouldn't describe Wednesday's decision as
"close"
* BoC's Poloz: central bank's primary mission take
precedence over risks to financial stability from housing and
debt
* BoC's Poloz: lower C$ will have a positive effect on
tourism and on exports
* BoC's Poloz says he finds discussion over whether Canada
is in a recession quite unhelpful, says economic troubles are in
narrow part of economy
* BoC's Poloz: situation in Greece is delicate, it's been
troubling to watch, may contribute to global aura of uncertainty
* BoC's Poloz: there are few linkages between Greek
situation and Canada; slowing down in China is more significant
* BoC's Poloz news conference ends
Source text for Eikon:
Further Bank of Canada coverage:
(Reporting by Randall Palmer, Leah Schnurr and Allison Lampert
in Ottawa, Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)