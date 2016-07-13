July 13 Bank Of Canada's Poloz: there is also
some uncertainty about how new Canada-wide child benefit will
affect household spending
* Bank of Canada's Wilkins, asked about possible housing
correction, repeats that growth rates in house prices are
unsustainable
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: there is uncertainty at what pace
planned government infrastructure investment will actually be
spent
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: still in early days of
understanding actual shock of Brexit, not every stock price is
back to where it was beforehand
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: message from bond markets is that
global growth story is being stretched out longer because of
uncertainty caused by events such as Brexit
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: Brexit shock was a good test of
how markets are supposed to function
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: export recovery is alive and well
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: most of acceleration of exports
due to lower C$ will mostly be done by end of year
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: have to continue to look through
volatility of trade data, won't change forecast because of last
few data points
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: we have purposely been very
conservative with regards to export outlook
* Bank of Canada's Wilkins: we do not have models to
estimate how much Toronto and Vancouver housing markets might be
overvalued
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: risk there could be a period of
flat or declining house prices in a market like Vancouver is
rising, but is not quantifiable
