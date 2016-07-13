July 13 Bank Of Canada's Poloz: there is also some uncertainty about how new Canada-wide child benefit will affect household spending

* Bank of Canada's Wilkins, asked about possible housing correction, repeats that growth rates in house prices are unsustainable

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: there is uncertainty at what pace planned government infrastructure investment will actually be spent

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: still in early days of understanding actual shock of Brexit, not every stock price is back to where it was beforehand

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: message from bond markets is that global growth story is being stretched out longer because of uncertainty caused by events such as Brexit

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: Brexit shock was a good test of how markets are supposed to function

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: export recovery is alive and well

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: most of acceleration of exports due to lower C$ will mostly be done by end of year

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: have to continue to look through volatility of trade data, won't change forecast because of last few data points

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: we have purposely been very conservative with regards to export outlook

* Bank of Canada's Wilkins: we do not have models to estimate how much Toronto and Vancouver housing markets might be overvalued

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: risk there could be a period of flat or declining house prices in a market like Vancouver is rising, but is not quantifiable

* News conference by Bank of Canada's Poloz ends