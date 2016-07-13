July 13 (Reuters) -
* Bank of Canada's Wilkins: underlying forces that underpin
stronger growth in Canada are intact, and the adjustment of the
economy to lower oil prices is well under way
* Bank of Canada's Wilkins: most importantly for Canada,
there is good underlying momentum in the U.S. economy, even if
the composition of U.S. growth is somewhat less favourable for
canada than it was in April
* Bank of Canada's Wilkins: we are assuming that the Brexit
process will proceed in an orderly fashion
* Bank of Canada's Wilkins: growing demand for Canadian
exports should lead to increased investment and new businesses
being created; question is when and by how much
(Reporting by David Ljunggren)