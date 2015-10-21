Oct 21 Bank Of Canada Statement: China is transitioning to lower, more sustainable long term growth path; should continue to be solid source of growing demand for commodities

* Bank of Canada statement: if uncertainty fades about prospects for China, emerging markets, there is some upside risk to our commodity price assumptions

* Bank of Canada statement: categories of exports that were expected to lead Canadian recovery have grown strongly in recent months

* Bank of Canada statement: we know that accommodative policy has implications for financial vulnerabilities in household sector

* Bank of Canada statement: in current context, getting economy back to full capacity with inflation on target is central to supporting financial stability