Oct 21 BoC's Poloz: at same time, actions we took have helped to bring about second-half turn around, reducing odds of trigger to bring about those risks

* Bank of Canada's Poloz, asked about effect of anticipated stimulus spending from Liberal government, says depends how long it takes to put into action

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: to what degree could take Liberal plans into account in MPR in Jan will depend how concrete actions are; will have to wait and see

* BoC's Poloz: not concerned early meetings with new Canadian government could be a bit chilly

* BoC's Poloz: there's no question vulnerabilities we've identified in household sector continue to edge higher, is rational response to low interest rates

* BoC's Poloz: there's a very strong underwriting culture in our financial system, that continues to be the case today

* BoC's Poloz says has not spoken to incoming Prime Minister Trudeau

* On debt-to-income ratio, says we take comfort from the fact we think we've identified the right forces in the economy

* BoC's Poloz: C$ has been moving around roughly in line with shifts in terms of trade

* BoC's Poloz: C$ as general rule seems to be reacting about how it has historically

* BoC's Poloz press conference ends Source text for Eikon: Further Bank of Canada coverage: (Reporting by Randall Palmer, Leah Schnurr and David Ljunggren in Ottawa, Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)