* Bank of Canada's Lane: have recently seen pick up of Canadian exports, especially in sectors that are sensitive to C$
* Bank of Canada's Lane says previous C$ strength led to disappearance of a number of exporters; further export increases may require new firms
* Bank of Canada's Lane: over time expect canadian productivity will pick up
* Bank of Canada's Lane: our baseline is current level of monetary policy is appropriate; no need for further measures at present
* Bank of Canada's Lane: looking through effect of exchange rate is right to do in present circumstances but wouldn't always be the right way
* Bank of Canada's Lane: evidence suggests there are a range of options for extraordinary measures from central banks; jury out on magnitude of effectiveness
* Moody's - capital shortfall for Vietnam banks remains key credit burden