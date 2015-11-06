Nov 6 (Reuters) -

* Canadian foreign minister Dion: If we want pipeline projects to go through, Canada needs to rebuild environmental assessment policies and community support

* Canadian foreign minister Dion: supports Energy East pipeline, but difficult to approve unless there is stronger consultation with communities and better environmental assessment

* Canadian foreign minister Dion: Keystone XL decision doesn't change Canadian government position on Energy East pipeline; supports it but needs proper assessment

* Canadian foreign minister Dion: disagrees with those environmentalists who oppose any expansion of oil sands; "We want sustainable development." (Reporting by Ottawa newsroom)