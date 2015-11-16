Nov 16 Canada's Finance Minister Bill Morneau says:

* Is going to pay close attention to housing prices across the country - Bloomberg TV

* There's significant differences across the country in terms of housing markets; will pay attention to that "so that we can react appropriately" - Bloomberg TV

* On IMF recommendation to include yuan in SDR basket: "We have been of the view that that's probably a direction that makes sense" - Bloomberg TV

* Canada intends to keep commitment to bring in 25,000 Syrian refugees by year-end - Bloomberg TV (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)