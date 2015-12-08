Dec 8 (Reuters) -
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: relationship between C$ and oil
prices has remained quite strong; nothing new there
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: exchange rate is part of the
mechanism enabling economy to adjust
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: takes time for things like
exchange rate to work their way through the system; shouldn't be
impatient
* BoC's Poloz: it looks to us as if households have spent a
third to a half of child care benefit checks, so more spending
may be coming
* BoC's Poloz: negative Sept GDP data was in part due to
special factors
* Poloz says Bank Of Canada has 100 basis points of maneuver
beneath current benchmark interest rate
