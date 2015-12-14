Dec 14 (Reuters) -

* Canada Finance Minister Morneau: we're not going to jeopardize goal of balanced budget by focusing on other goals

* Canada Finance Minister Morneau says doesn't have new measures to curb housing market at moment, will see how last Friday's measures play out

* Canada Finance Minister Morneau: we should expect that we'll be facing environment where our resources unlikely to be priced back to where they were a few years ago (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, writing by Leah Schnurr)