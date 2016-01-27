BRIEF-Taubman comments on ISS and Glass Lewis reports
* Believe ISS, Glass Lewis "have erred" by not recommending shareholders vote for all of Taubman's director nominees
Jan 27 (Reuters) -
* Canada environment minister: if energy project found to have significant environmental effects, will go to cabinet for decision
* Canada environment minister: full review of system will take a number of years
* Canada natural resources minister: interim process will inform nature of overhaul of Canadian assessment process
* Canada environment minister: we have no greenhouse gas emissions targets for projects Further coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)
* Believe ISS, Glass Lewis "have erred" by not recommending shareholders vote for all of Taubman's director nominees
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. government filed a civil lawsuit Tuesday accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of using software to bypass emission controls in 104,000 diesel vehicles sold since 2014.