Investors pull cash from U.S. stock funds for 3rd week -Lipper
NEW YORK, May 18 Investors pulled $1.2 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking a third straight week of risk aversion.
March 4 (Reuters) -
* Canada Ivey purchasing managers seasonally adjusted index 53.4 in Feb
* Canada Ivey purchasing managers seasonally unadjusted index 56.8 in Feb For details, see iveypmi.uwo.ca/ (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)
ATHENS, May 18 Greek lawmakers approved pension cuts, tax hikes and reforms on Thursday sought by the country's foreign creditors to conclude a crucial bailout review and unlock more rescue funds.