April 20 (Reuters) -

* BoC's Poloz: many of the things that were pushing against us ahead of the financial crisis are still pushing against us

* BoC's Poloz: perception from companies is that risk is higher today than in past, which is natural given what we've been through

* BoC's Poloz: we are at the stage where more companies are telling us they have to decide to invest or turn business away

* BoC's Poloz: uncertainty in financial markets surrounding 'Brexit' could affect Canada

* BoC's Poloz senate testimony ends