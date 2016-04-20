April 20 (Reuters) -
* BoC's Poloz: many of the things that were pushing against
us ahead of the financial crisis are still pushing against us
* BoC's Poloz: perception from companies is that risk is
higher today than in past, which is natural given what we've
been through
* BoC's Poloz: we are at the stage where more companies are
telling us they have to decide to invest or turn business away
* BoC's Poloz: uncertainty in financial markets surrounding
'Brexit' could affect Canada
* BoC's Poloz senate testimony ends
(Reporting By Leah Schnurr)