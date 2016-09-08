UPDATE 2-Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo, alleges predatory lending
May 15 The City of Philadelphia sued Wells Fargo & Co on Monday, accusing the largest U.S. mortgage lender of predatory lending, which violates the federal Fair Housing Act.
Sept 8 (Reuters) -
* Bank of Canada's Lane: policymakers have to carefully watch data; if there's enough info that we have to change our view, then we change it
* BoC's Lane: consumer debt getting to levels that are starting to get disturbing Further company coverage: [nL1N1BK1AE ] (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)
PARIS, May 15 France's new Prime Minister Edouard Philippe took the job offered to him by President Emmanuel Macron because the country is in a "unique situation", he said on Monday hours after his appointment was announced.