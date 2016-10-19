Oct 19 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: given that rates are already so low, we have talked about what tools we have in the toolkit

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: we believe recovery gradually gathering momentum, but have options left in the toolkit

* BoC's Poloz: exports would be main variable that could disappoint us because it's important enough

* BoC's Wilkins: source of forecast error has tended to be in U.S. economy, underestimating the strength of headwinds

* BoC's Poloz: idea of releasing minutes has pluses as well as minuses, they tend to become more formal

* BoC's Poloz Senate testimony ends Further Bank of Canada coverage:

(Reporting by Leah Schnurr, Andrea Hopkins and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)