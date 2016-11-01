BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 (Reuters) -
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: we don't really know how banks, individuals will respond to new mortgage rules
* BoC's Poloz: satisfied that in a relatively tricky situation Oct's statements communicated that downside risk we had highlighted had crystalized
* BoC's Poloz: new housing policy measures guarantee new mortgages will be of higher credit quality than might have been otherwise Highlights: Further coverage: [nL1N1D213F ] (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO