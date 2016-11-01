Nov 1 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: we don't really know how banks, individuals will respond to new mortgage rules

* BoC's Poloz: satisfied that in a relatively tricky situation Oct's statements communicated that downside risk we had highlighted had crystalized

* BoC's Poloz: new housing policy measures guarantee new mortgages will be of higher credit quality than might have been otherwise