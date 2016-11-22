Nov 22 Boeing Co
* Canada says launching open and transparent competition to
replace CF-18 aircraft
* Canada defence minister: will stay a member of
international consortium developing Lockheed Martin's F-35
* Canada defence minister: new fleet of jets expected to be
fully operational by late 2020s
* Canada defence minister: we need additional planes in the
interim period as soon as possible
* Canada procurement minister: anyone that meets criteria of
fighter jet competition will be able to enter
* Canada procurement minister won't discuss cost of interim
fleet, says clearly Boeing has a plane that's of interest of us
* Canada defence minister: confident that Super Hornet meets
requirements
* Canada procurement minister: says not stacking deck in
Boeing's favor in future fighter jet competition
* Canada procurement minister: the more competitors we have,
the better for Canada
* Canada defence minister: NORAD interoperability is
extremely important when choosing an interim fighter jet
* Canada defence minister: process for full open fighter jet
competition will take five years
(Reporting By Leah Schnurr)