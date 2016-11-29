Nov 28 (Reuters) -
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: output gap will always be
meaningful concept, BoC has two approaches for measuring
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: a number of things were said
during U.S. campaign but we're not in position to take them on
board until they occur
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: if hadn't had oil price shock,
Canada and U.S. economies would be in more similar situations
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: sales by Canadian owned foreign
affiliates are about the same size as total exports every year
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: we need to still monitor that
uncertainty, situation has not changed much as far as I can see
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: the current situation is a fuzzy
one, the more information we get between now and decision day
the better
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: have had a little bit of cooling
off that seemed to begin before rule changes
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: given we start with rates at 0.5
percent, need to be ready for possibility of additional tools
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: we're prepared to use
unconventional measures if necessary
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: we have all the ingredients of
divergence in monetary policy with U.S.
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: bond yields have crept up in last
few weeks, that's something we have to build into calculus going
forward
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: uncertainty we saw during Oct rate
decision is still present
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: release of current account data
should help bring things into focus for us, will have something
more to say next week
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: housing market is healthy in
general but very hot in Toronto, Vancouver
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: we all know we sit in a place
where we're vulnerable to new shocks
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: unconventional measures are not
put away, those tools remain there
(Reporting By Leah Schnurr)