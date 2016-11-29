Nov 28 (Reuters) -
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: would take a shock to the economy,
something that would put seriously at risk our ability to meet
inflation target over reasonable timeframe, to use
unconventional measures
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: fact that U.S. election is now
behind us relieves a certain amount of uncertainty for
businesses
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: it's more an accumulation of
evidence that we look through rather than an event
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: on most of uncertainties we
pointed to in Oct, we have very little additional info
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: all things being equal, need to
have bigger shock when you're in such a zone of uncertainty to
prompt a move
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: at this stage too early to tell
impact of trump election, won't react to hypotheticals
(Reporting By Leah Schnurr)